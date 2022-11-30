Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
Accessing data and analytical insights into how resources are used and where leaks or faults affect consumption can be crucial
The accused include Transnet’s former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood
The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron haven’t always seen eye to eye but they definitely sing from the same songsheet
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
