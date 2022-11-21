Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Netcare has reported a healthy set of annual results. The private hospital operator recorded a 5.4% rise in total paid patient days as it recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This further boosted profit, with headline earnings per share rising 20.3%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Friedland for more detail on Netcare’s full-year financial performance.
WATCH: Netcare delivers healthy set of annual results
Business Day TV speaks to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland
