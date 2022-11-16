UK spy chief warns Russian aggression will last for years

Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
Implementing strategies in hydrogen society road map will ensure SA becomes important global participant
Union federation wants state to scrap provisions that would criminalise protected strikes by teachers
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
Grocer's share price plunges the most on record after management misses annual profit target and halves dividend
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
It's time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders, says prominent GOP donor
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
The Jaguar Land Rover Ice academy offers lots of other interesting activities for adventure-seekers
London — The expulsion of more than 400 suspected Russian spies from across Europe this year has struck the “most significant strategic blow” against Moscow and China was playing a ‘long game’ to influence future UK assets, Britain’s domestic spy chief said.
In his annual update on the threat to Britain, Security Service (MI5) director Gen Ken McCallum also repeated warnings about Chinese attempts to influence MPs and those in public life, and Beijing’s attempts to monitor and harass the Chinese diaspora.
McCallum said a huge number of Russian officials had been expelled from across the world including more than 600 from Europe of which more than 400 were judged to be spies.
“This has struck the most significant strategic blow against the Russian intelligence services in recent European history,” he said in a speech at MI5’s London headquarters on Wednesday. “And together with co-ordinated waves of sanctions, the scale has taken (Russian President) Putin by surprise.”
He said the response followed a template set by Britain in the wake of the nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, southern England, in 2018 which prompted a wave of diplomatic expulsions.
McCallum said Britain had refused more than 100 Russian diplomatic visa applications on national security grounds since then.
Britain has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and McCallum said the importance of that backing was reflected in Moscow making “silly claims” such as Britain being involved in blowing up Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.
“The serious point is that the UK must be ready for Russian aggression for years to come,” he said.
‘Long game’
While Russian activity has come to the fore over Ukraine, British intelligence agencies have cast China as the greatest long-term threat to Britain.
McCallum said Beijing was “playing the long game” in trying to manipulate opinion by cultivating contacts with not just prominent MPs but also those in their early careers in public life, such as local councillors who might later become MPs.
“If they are prepared to invest this amount of patience, this amount of money, this amount of effort in cultivating very large volumes of potential assets across the whole of our system, that looks to me like a large and enduring challenge,” he said.
The spy chief also said Chinese authorities were monitoring and intimidating the Chinese diaspora, with action ranging from forcible repatriation to assault.
He referenced an incident last month in Manchester, northern England, when a man who was protesting outside a Chinese consulate said he was dragged inside the grounds by masked men, and then kicked and punched.
“To intimidate and harass UK nationals or those who have made the UK their home cannot be tolerated,” McCallum said.
China has rejected such claims as groundless, accusing critics of provoking confrontation.
Meanwhile, terrorism still remained a major threat, with 37 plots disrupted since 2017 and eight since last June, McCallum said. While Islamist militants remained the major problem, there had been a rise in far-right extremists seeking firearms, including 3D-printed weapons.
“We are seeing growing numbers of right-wing extremist influencers, operating globally, fuel grievances and amplify conspiracy theories,” he said. “This problem feels like it will endure.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK spy chief warns Russian aggression will last for years
In his annual update, MI5 head Ken McCallum also says China is playing 'long game' to influence future assets in the UK
London — The expulsion of more than 400 suspected Russian spies from across Europe this year has struck the “most significant strategic blow” against Moscow and China was playing a ‘long game’ to influence future UK assets, Britain’s domestic spy chief said.
In his annual update on the threat to Britain, Security Service (MI5) director Gen Ken McCallum also repeated warnings about Chinese attempts to influence MPs and those in public life, and Beijing’s attempts to monitor and harass the Chinese diaspora.
McCallum said a huge number of Russian officials had been expelled from across the world including more than 600 from Europe of which more than 400 were judged to be spies.
“This has struck the most significant strategic blow against the Russian intelligence services in recent European history,” he said in a speech at MI5’s London headquarters on Wednesday. “And together with co-ordinated waves of sanctions, the scale has taken (Russian President) Putin by surprise.”
He said the response followed a template set by Britain in the wake of the nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, southern England, in 2018 which prompted a wave of diplomatic expulsions.
McCallum said Britain had refused more than 100 Russian diplomatic visa applications on national security grounds since then.
Britain has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and McCallum said the importance of that backing was reflected in Moscow making “silly claims” such as Britain being involved in blowing up Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.
“The serious point is that the UK must be ready for Russian aggression for years to come,” he said.
‘Long game’
While Russian activity has come to the fore over Ukraine, British intelligence agencies have cast China as the greatest long-term threat to Britain.
McCallum said Beijing was “playing the long game” in trying to manipulate opinion by cultivating contacts with not just prominent MPs but also those in their early careers in public life, such as local councillors who might later become MPs.
“If they are prepared to invest this amount of patience, this amount of money, this amount of effort in cultivating very large volumes of potential assets across the whole of our system, that looks to me like a large and enduring challenge,” he said.
The spy chief also said Chinese authorities were monitoring and intimidating the Chinese diaspora, with action ranging from forcible repatriation to assault.
He referenced an incident last month in Manchester, northern England, when a man who was protesting outside a Chinese consulate said he was dragged inside the grounds by masked men, and then kicked and punched.
“To intimidate and harass UK nationals or those who have made the UK their home cannot be tolerated,” McCallum said.
China has rejected such claims as groundless, accusing critics of provoking confrontation.
Meanwhile, terrorism still remained a major threat, with 37 plots disrupted since 2017 and eight since last June, McCallum said. While Islamist militants remained the major problem, there had been a rise in far-right extremists seeking firearms, including 3D-printed weapons.
“We are seeing growing numbers of right-wing extremist influencers, operating globally, fuel grievances and amplify conspiracy theories,” he said. “This problem feels like it will endure.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US intelligence chief warns Russia over nuclear threats
IAN BREMMER: Could a nuclear weapon against Ukraine offer Putin a way out?
Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise over Ukraine war
UK says Russian aircraft fired missile near British spy plane over Black Sea
BIG READ: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — American propaganda or just fast fun in the sun?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.