WATCH: Semigration works in Balwin’s favour

Business Day TV spoke to Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes

31 October 2022 - 21:28
Balwin Properties’ The Huntsman development in Somerset West in the Western Cape. PHOTO: Supplied/Balwin Properties
Balwin Properties’ The Huntsman development in Somerset West in the Western Cape. PHOTO: Supplied/Balwin Properties

Sectional title developer Balwin Properties says it has benefited from semigration as growing demand for apartments in the Western Cape helped lift the number of apartments recognised in its revenue for the period end-August by 7.85% to 1,360. Business Day TV spoke to Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes for more detail.

