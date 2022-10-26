Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement hits the right notes even while deferring the Eskom question
The president avoids tough decisions to save himself but the country suffers
Motion of no confidence tabled by ANC passed
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
