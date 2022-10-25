Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Making the NPA’s Investigating Directorate a permanent fixture isn’t enough; an independent body with more robust tenure of office is required
Implementation by the Treasury does not mean an end to public sector talks, acting minister says
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Shares of Google parent Alphabet fall more than 6% as revenue and earnings disappoint
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Legal experts say spending spree breaks electoral rules by using public money to support president’s re-election
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
The auction includes other British brands including an Austin Healey and an MGA
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft.
