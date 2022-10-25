×

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft

25 October 2022 - 21:43
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

