×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: MTN walks away from talks to buy Telkom

19 October 2022 - 21:05
Talks between MTN and Telkom have stalled, according to sources. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Talks between MTN and Telkom have stalled, according to sources. Picture: BLOOMBERG

MTN has walked away from talks to buy Telkom. The deal would’ve created SA’s largest mobile phone operator. But MTN says it ended negotiations because Telkom could not assure it that the discussions were exclusive. Business Day journalist, Mudiwa Gavaza, who’s been closely following the story, spoke to Business Day TV about the development.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Telkom sheds R5bn in value as MTN walks away

Rain is now the only contender for a tie-up with the mobile and fixed-line operator
Companies
10 hours ago

GUGU LOURIE: Banks, retailers and the great piggyback race

The rise of mobile virtual network operators may well hold the key to universal and affordable access to the internet
Opinion
2 hours ago

WATCH: CEO Wikus Lategan on Calgro M3’s double-digit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Lategan about Calgro M3’s latest earning report
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: How the Reserve Bank seized Markus Jooste’s assets

Business Day TV speaks to legal expert Mannie Witz
National
52 minutes ago

WATCH: Transnet reaches three-year wage deal with main union

Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
National
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FNB aims to grow users by boosting mobile sales
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Pick n Pay share price plummets as market frowns ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Facebook owner Meta accepts sale of Giphy after ...
Companies
4.
SA assets pricing in too much bad news, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA announce green ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.