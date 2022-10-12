Business Day TV speaks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
A Centurion-based vehicle manufacturer has developed an armoured personnel carrier that can disable drones
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Business Day TV speaks to senior markets analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
A total of 9,829 units were shipped to more than a 100 global markets in September 2022
In a move that has ramped up tensions between Washington and Beijing, the US has implemented new export control measures that have knocked the semiconductor industry. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the head of product at Prescient China, Tian Pan.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: US-China tech war escalates
Business Day TV talks to head of product at Prescient China, Tian Pan
In a move that has ramped up tensions between Washington and Beijing, the US has implemented new export control measures that have knocked the semiconductor industry. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the head of product at Prescient China, Tian Pan.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: NYSE and JSE to collaborate on dual listings
WATCH: RMB launches funding platform to assist agricultural sector
WATCH: AfroCentric weighs offer from Sanlam
WATCH: Is SA on the brink of collapse?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.