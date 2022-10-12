×

World

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: US-China tech war escalates

Business Day TV talks to head of product at Prescient China, Tian Pan

12 October 2022 - 22:35
Shrinking demand for semiconductor chips is causing concern in countries like South Korea whose economies depend heavily on them. Picture: 123RF/NARONG SUTINKHAM
Shrinking demand for semiconductor chips is causing concern in countries like South Korea whose economies depend heavily on them. Picture: 123RF/NARONG SUTINKHAM

In a move that has ramped up tensions between Washington and Beijing, the US has implemented new export control measures that have knocked the semiconductor industry. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with the head of product at Prescient China, Tian Pan.

