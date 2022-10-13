×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: EU signs off on new crypto law

Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker

13 October 2022 - 22:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The EU is a step closer to regulating the cryptocurrency industry as legislators have signed off on a regulation that introduces a licensing regime for crypto wallets and exchanges to operate within Europe. Business Day TV looked at the detail of this with the head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: US-China tech war escalates

Business Day TV talks to head of product at Prescient China, Tian Pan
World
1 day ago

WATCH: Strong demand drives Sirius real estate

Business Day TV speaks to Sirius Real Estate CEO, Andrew Coombs
Companies
23 hours ago

WATCH: CEO Zak Callisto on Cartrack’s subscriber growth ambitions

Business Day TV speaks to Karooooo CEO Zak Callisto
Companies
49 minutes ago

WATCH: Is the UK on the brink of a recession?

Business Day TV speaks to senior markets analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What are tactical nuclear weapons and who is ...
World
2.
New Italian MP recalls hard life after migrating ...
World
3.
Russia threatens West with World War 3 if Ukraine ...
World / Europe
4.
Russian missiles hit over 40 cities and towns ...
World / Europe
5.
Sam Matekane forms three-party coalition to rule ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.