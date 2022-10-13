Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
The EU is a step closer to regulating the cryptocurrency industry as legislators have signed off on a regulation that introduces a licensing regime for crypto wallets and exchanges to operate within Europe. Business Day TV looked at the detail of this with the head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: EU signs off on new crypto law
