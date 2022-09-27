×

WATCH: Remgro delivers a robust recovery

Business Day TV speaks to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand

27 September 2022 - 21:24
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Remgro delivered a robust recovery as it came off a low base due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group was boosted by stronger earnings at most of its underlying investee companies, with most financial metrics ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Remgro CEO Jannie Durand.

