I thought printing, publishing and packaging conglomerate Caxton & CTP issued a surprisingly good trading statement for the year to end-June. Clearly the directors thought so too.
They pointed out that Caxton saw a continued recovery in revenues and market share gains. The cost base was well controlled (not that you’d expect anything less from the thrifty Caxton). The directors also noted that the 153c a share midrange headline earnings mark was achieved in spite of supply chain constraints, continuing price escalations in raw materials, inflationary pressures on operating costs, load-shedding and devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal (which affected Caxton’s large commercial printing operation)...
MARC HASENFUSS: Is Caxton making an Mpact mistake?
Caxton may have to sacrifice dividends if it prevails in its tilt at the much bigger Mpact as a friendly deal looks increasingly unlikely
