×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Rella Suskin from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha

19 September 2022 - 21:51
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Rella Suskin from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
RMB CEO James Formby to leave group, take ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SA’s savings pool is shrinking
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa could challenge Competition Tribunal’s order ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Discovery punts lower hospitalisation costs ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Sappi pursues high fashion with expanded Saiccor ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.