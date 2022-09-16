×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Uber investigates hacking incident via Slack

The Slack system was taken offline on Thursday afternoon by Uber after employees received a message from the hacker

16 September 2022 - 12:10
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Uber Technologies said on Thursday it was investigating a cybersecurity incident, after a report that its network was breached and the company had to shut several internal communications and engineering systems.

A hacker compromised employee’s workplace messaging app, Slack, and used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that the company had suffered a data breach, according to a New York Times report on Thursday that cited an Uber spokesperson.

It appeared that the hacker was later able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees, the report added.

“We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available,” Uber said in a tweet, without providing further details.

The Slack system was taken offline on Thursday afternoon by Uber after employees received the message from the hacker, according to the Times report, citing two employees, who were not authorised to speak publicly.

“I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach,” the message read, and went on to list several internal databases that were claimed to be compromised, the report added.

A person, claiming responsibility for the hack, told the paper that he had sent a text message to an Uber employee claiming to be a corporate IT person.

The worker was persuaded to hand over a password that allowed the hacker to gain access to Uber’s systems, the report said.

Slack said in a statement to Reuters that the company was investigating the incident and that there was no evidence of a vulnerability inherent to its platform.

“Uber is a valued customer, and we are here to help them if they need us,” Slack, which is owned by Salesforce, said in the statement.

Uber employees were instructed to not use Slack, according to the report. Other internal systems, too, were inaccessible. 

Reuters

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Flying taxis heading for your door? Not so fast

Take-off dates for new city transport pushed back to the future
Opinion
5 days ago

E-platform workers see earnings eroded by high inflation

Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
National
1 week ago

Uber Eats suspends some Soweto deliveries as drivers are at risk

Uber Eats head of operations says the company prioritises the safety of users of the platform
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FirstRand declares highest dividend in its history
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Balwin Properties gets boost by semigration
Companies / Property
3.
FirstRand targets possible UK acquisitions
Companies / Financial Services
4.
European Parliament condemns EACOP project linked ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Anglo launches bond that links funding needs to ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: Beyond banking

Companies

GUGU LOURIE: Tech is now the very fabric of restaurants

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Cash-flush Prosus keeps capital discipline

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.