Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
The sales pickup may be a signal that the sector has taken positive strides in recovering from the Covid-19 restriction periods in 2020 and 2021
The high court ruled in June 2021 that the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases was unlawful and unconstitutional
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
Michael Avery talks to Dries Cronje, Marom Mishan and Johan Steyn
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was detained at his home in the latest move by the authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.
Skipper is hoping for a second win to secure the series
Open-top Venom F5 Roadster offers a breezy alternative to its coupe sibling but still with world-beating speeds
Evolution is critical to the progress, and even survival, of any business yet the restaurant industry has earned a reputation for being slow to innovate.
“For restaurants to evolve, understanding the next-generation customer is critical. And the next generation is already here,” Deloitte says in as report titled The Restaurant of the Future...
GUGU LOURIE: Tech is now the very fabric of restaurants
Famous Brands and Spur appreciate that digital options are at the core of the future restaurant and have invested in consumer-facing technology
