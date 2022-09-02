Uber Eats suspends some Soweto deliveries as drivers are at risk

Despite the recovery, Brent is on course for a weekly drop of nearly 6% while WTI is set for a fall of about 4% over the week
If he is re-elected, the former president, who suffered persecution, will boost ties with Africa
Uber Eats head of operations says the company prioritises the safety of users of the platform
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Plan to test different components of the devices simultaneously looks set to cut as much as five to eight weeks from the 16 to 21 now needed to test and certify products
Car sales in August were 14.6% higher than the 27,277 of a year earlier
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Vicky Bowman and her Burmese husband Htein Lin, an artist and former political prisoner, were arrested for staying at an address different to the one she had registered under
Fairy-tale promoted side now confronted by the real thing
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Uber Eats SA will suspend deliveries in some parts of Soweto from Monday due to driver safety risks.
Uber Eats head of operations Charles Mhango, said it prioritises the safety of users of the platform.
“We have engaged rigorously with delivery people through roundtables and surveys to better understand the realities they face on the ground when it comes to safety. Based on these insights, the company said it had to put a pause on these areas for delivery services by way of the Uber Eats app.
“Merchants in these areas continue to be fully operational on the Uber Eats app and eaters can still place their orders, however, these are limited to pickup due to the delivery service being temporarily closed.”
He said the company is committed to maximising drivers’ earning potential by helping them get the most out of their time on the road without compromising their safety.
Drivers face unique challenges on the road and those on two wheels are particularly vulnerable, he said.
“We have various safety features tailored for them available at the touch of a button. These include a helmet detection and safety checklist, emergency contacts and an emergency button, which dispatches private security to the delivery person in the event of an incident.
“We also have partner injury protection provided by AIG Insurance to help support delivery people with the costs associated with injury while on the road.”
He said the company hopes new safety interventions will improve conditions so deliveries can be reinstated.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Uber Eats suspends some Soweto deliveries as drivers are at risk
Uber Eats head of operations says the company prioritises the safety of users of the platform
Uber Eats SA will suspend deliveries in some parts of Soweto from Monday due to driver safety risks.
Uber Eats head of operations Charles Mhango, said it prioritises the safety of users of the platform.
“We have engaged rigorously with delivery people through roundtables and surveys to better understand the realities they face on the ground when it comes to safety. Based on these insights, the company said it had to put a pause on these areas for delivery services by way of the Uber Eats app.
“Merchants in these areas continue to be fully operational on the Uber Eats app and eaters can still place their orders, however, these are limited to pickup due to the delivery service being temporarily closed.”
He said the company is committed to maximising drivers’ earning potential by helping them get the most out of their time on the road without compromising their safety.
Drivers face unique challenges on the road and those on two wheels are particularly vulnerable, he said.
“We have various safety features tailored for them available at the touch of a button. These include a helmet detection and safety checklist, emergency contacts and an emergency button, which dispatches private security to the delivery person in the event of an incident.
“We also have partner injury protection provided by AIG Insurance to help support delivery people with the costs associated with injury while on the road.”
He said the company hopes new safety interventions will improve conditions so deliveries can be reinstated.
TimesLIVE
African fintech Flutterwave prepares for New York IPO despite hurdles
WATCH: Beyond banking
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The top two secrets of tech innovation (hint: tech itself is not one of them)
GUGU LOURIE: Tech is now the very fabric of restaurants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rides and deliveries lift Uber’s results as bookings defy inflation fears
Food delivery companies revamp as recession bites
GUGU LOURIE: Tech is now the very fabric of restaurants
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.