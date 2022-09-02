×

Uber Eats suspends some Soweto deliveries as drivers are at risk

Uber Eats head of operations says the company prioritises the safety of users of the platform

02 September 2022 - 13:10 Phathu Luvhengo
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Uber Eats SA will suspend deliveries in some parts of Soweto from Monday due to driver safety risks.

Uber Eats head of operations Charles Mhango, said it prioritises the safety of users of the platform.

“We have engaged rigorously with delivery people through roundtables and surveys to better understand the realities they face on the ground when it comes to safety. Based on these insights, the company said it had to put a pause on these areas for delivery services by way of the Uber Eats app.

“Merchants in these areas continue to be fully operational on the Uber Eats app and eaters can still place their orders, however, these are limited to pickup due to the delivery service being temporarily closed.”

He said the company is committed to maximising drivers’ earning potential by helping them get the most out of their time on the road without compromising their safety.

Drivers face unique challenges on the road and those on two wheels are particularly vulnerable, he said.

“We have various safety features tailored for them available at the touch of a button. These include a helmet detection and safety checklist, emergency contacts and an emergency button, which dispatches private security to the delivery person in the event of an incident.

“We also have partner injury protection provided by AIG Insurance to help support delivery people with the costs associated with injury while on the road.”

He said the company hopes new safety interventions will improve conditions so deliveries can be reinstated.

TimesLIVE

African fintech Flutterwave prepares for New York IPO despite hurdles

New CEO Oneal Bhambani presses ahead with listing as value surpasses $3bn but allegations of financial impropriety pile up
News
2 days ago

WATCH: Beyond banking

Michael Avery talks to Graeme Lockley, Chipo Mushwana and Guy Wilding
Companies
4 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The top two secrets of tech innovation (hint: tech itself is not one of them)

People and skills are the sine qua non, says Altron’s Tim Ellis.
Opinion
5 days ago

GUGU LOURIE: Tech is now the very fabric of restaurants

Famous Brands and Spur appreciate that digital options are at the core of the future restaurant and have invested in consumer-facing technology
Opinion
1 week ago
