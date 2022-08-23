Market data including bonds and fuel prices
CEO Bob van Dijk’s move to buy up profitable Brazilian food delivery platform iFood ticks all the boxes
If you are wondering whether Prosus will squander the Tencent windfall, Friday’s announcement that it has struck a deal with Just Eat Takeaway to buy the remaining stake in a Brazilian food delivery platform should make you feel slightly at ease.
Prosus, which houses Naspers’s global internet assets that include its prized stake in Chinese tech behemoth Tencent, agreed to pay out €1.8bn to buy the remaining 33% stake in iFood, a platform that ranks as one of the most attractive food delivery businesses in one of the world’s biggest markets. ..
EDITORIAL: Cash-flush Prosus keeps capital discipline
