×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

European stocks dip as investors brace for US rate hike, global slowdown

Europe’s Stoxx 600 was down 1.2%, London’s FTSE 100 0.1% and Germany’s DAX 1.8%

16 September 2022 - 11:56 Reuters
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

London — European stocks dipped on Friday and Europe’s benchmark German 10-year bond yield hit its highest since mid-June as investors braced for a US rate hike, while warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fanned fears of a slowdown.

The World Bank’s chief economist said on Thursday he was worried about a period of low growth and high inflation in the global economy. The IMF said downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession.

Wall Street sold off on Thursday after US economic data gave the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive rate-hike stance.

The downbeat tone continued during Asian trading, with data showing that China’s property sector had contracted further last month.

As of 8.15am GMT, the MSCI world index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.5% on the day and set for its fourth consecutive day of losses.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 was down 1.2% and London’s FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower. Germany’s DAX was down 1.8%.

Markets priced in a 75% chance of a 75-basis-point (bps) rate hike and a 25% chance of 100 bps when the Fed meets next Wednesday.

In the UK, retail sales fell more than expected, in another sign that the economy is sliding into recession as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes households’ disposable spending.

“We’re now seeing data confirm that the economy is indeed slowing down,” said Axel Rudolph, market analyst at IG Group.

“I expect stocks to head back down to below their March lows. If you are in an environment where you have central banks that aggressively raise rates, historically this has always led to bear markets.”

The pound weakened to a 37-year low against the US dollar.

The US dollar index was up 0.3% at 110.13, still hovering near a 20-year high, and steady against the yen at 143.365.

The yen could hurtle towards three-decade lows before the year-end, according to market analysts and fund managers.

The dollar’s strength pushed China’s offshore yuan past the 7-per-dollar level for the first time in nearly two years.

The euro was a touch lower at $0.9961. Germany’s two-year bond yields hit a fresh 11-year high after the European Central Bank (ECB) vice-president said an economic slowdown in the eurozone would not be enough to control inflation and the bank will have to keep raising interest rates.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond was up 3 bps on the day at 1.765% — having touched its highest since mid-June in early trading.

Oil prices edged higher, but were on track for a weekly drop amid fears of a reduction in demand.

Reuters

Global equities wobble as traders expect hawkish tone from Fed

Markets expect even more aggressive US Federal Reserve as inflation roars
Markets
2 days ago

Warnings on global recession weaken Asian markets

Investors brace for a US rate hike as IMF, World Bank flag growth risks
Markets
6 hours ago

Global stocks drift as rate hike fears keeps bears prowling

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike ...
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Stagflation or deflation: what part of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE in the red for third straight ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces lower Asian markets after US sell-off
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE adds to losses in volatile trade
Markets
5.
Fed rate hike concerns weigh on gold
Markets

Related Articles

World stocks rise on news of Ukraine military advance

Markets

Asian stocks recover before inflation test as dollar treads water

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.