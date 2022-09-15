×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Metair earnings slump

Business Day TV speaks to Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee

15 September 2022 - 22:06
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

The devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods and inflation have weighed on Metair. The firm has posted a 74% slump in headline earnings per share and a 2% drop in revenue to R5.8bn. Business Day TV discussed the company’s half-year results with CEO Riaz Haffejee.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Metair edges closer to deciding on energy storage spin-off

Energy storage brought in the bulk of revenue with 58%, while automotive components, including the new Hesto, contributed 42%
Companies
14 hours ago

WATCH: Easing restrictions give Growthpoint a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: FirstRand gives shareholders a reason to smile

Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger
Companies
52 minutes ago

WATCH: Libstar delivers ‘resilient’ performance

Business Day TV talks to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: CEO Hillie Meyer on Momentum’s growth and his biggest worries

Business Day TV speaks to Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FirstRand declares highest dividend in its history
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Shrinking savings pool and emigrating rich worry ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Balwin Properties gets boost by semigration
Companies / Property
4.
Capitec shares fall to lowest level in almost 11 ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WBHO reports first annual loss in its 52 years
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.