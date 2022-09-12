×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Climate finance focus ahead of COP27

Michael Avery talks to Barbara Creecy, Olivia Rumble, Kirsten Wolmarans and Candice Stevens

12 September 2022 - 16:10 Michael Avery
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Nearly 40-million people worldwide work in jobs related to clean energy, according to a September 8 report from the International Energy Agency. That number represents 56% of total energy sector employment, meaning that for the first time, clean energy jobs outnumber those involved in producing, transporting, and burning fossil fuels.

The US’s Inflation Reduction Act contains some of the most robust climate change provisions in American history. It will likely spur a race to the top in renewable energy technologies and have implications for African exports in critical minerals for these technologies.

The US Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa, which was released about the same time, however is disappointingly vague on key climate issues, including climate finance. Recently SA’s banks have come under the Just Share spotlight. With developments moving rapidly, and the scope and extent of potential ESG disputes evolving in real-time, it is becoming an important risk factor for business as we build up to COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

Joining Michael Avery for this conversation are Barbara Creecy, Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs; Olivia Rumble, co-founder of Climate Legal; Kirsten Wolmarans, partner at Webber Wentzel and Candice Stevens, chair of Africa’s Sustainable Finance Coalition and co-chair of IUCN WCPA Sustainable Finance Specialist Group.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Massmart will shut unprofitable Cambridge if sale ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty sees ‘happy days’ amid ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand flags 20%-25% rise in annual earnings
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Capitec slumps on ‘disappointing’ first-half ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Shoprite to embark on record expansion
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.