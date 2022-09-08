WATCH: How baby powder recall will hurt Tiger Brands

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda
The market will be watching what kind of commissioner Cheadles alumnus Doris Tshepe will turn out to be
The Financial Action Task Force has identified deficiencies in SA’s law enforcement and prosecution of money laundering and terrorism financing
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Lesetja Kganyago is attending a meeting of central bank governors in Mauritius
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Climate Change Bill legislates a 43% cut to carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
Tiger Brands has recalled a range of baby-powder products. Africa’s biggest listed food maker says the move is a precautionary measure, and comes after traces of asbestos were detected in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder that is used as raw material in the manufacturing process. Business Day TV spoke to Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance Africa, for a look at how the recall could impact Tiger Brands’s reputation.
Baby powder recall the latest slip-up for Tiger Brands
