Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How baby powder recall will hurt Tiger Brands

Business Day TV talks to Jeremy Sampson, the MD of Brand Finance Africa

08 September 2022 - 21:38
Picture: 123RF/NU1983
Picture: 123RF/NU1983

Tiger Brands has recalled a range of baby-powder products. Africa’s biggest listed food maker says the move is a precautionary measure, and comes after traces of asbestos were detected in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder that is used as raw material in the manufacturing process. Business Day TV spoke to Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance Africa, for a look at how the recall could impact Tiger Brands’s reputation.

Baby powder recall the latest slip-up for Tiger Brands

Share price slump wipes R1.9bn off its market value after the company announces traces of asbestos were detected in some test samples
