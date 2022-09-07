×

WATCH: CEO Adrian Gore discusses Discovery’s earnings surge

Business Day TV speaks to Gore after it reported that earnings topped pre-pandemic levels

07 September 2022 - 22:28
Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: MASI LOSI
Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: MASI LOSI

Discovery Group has posted a 71% rise in its annual normalised headline earnings to R5.8bn, which is above pre-pandemic levels. Discovery attributes the performance to the easing of Covid-19 and new business growth. Business Day TV discussed the performance with group CEO Adrian Gore.

