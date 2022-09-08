×

National

Lamola gives assurances about action on FATF recommendations

The Financial Action Task Force has identified deficiencies in SA’s law enforcement and prosecution of money laundering and terrorism financing

08 September 2022 - 21:19 Linda Ensor

 The evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) of SA’s regime for the combating of money laundering and terrorism financing has resulted in a much-improved focus by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on money laundering, justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said.

By end-July it had obtained the restraint or preservation of R8bn in matters relating to money laundering...

