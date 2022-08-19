×

Watch: Standard Bank delivers record profit

Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala

19 August 2022 - 18:46 Business Day TV
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MASI LOSI
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MASI LOSI

Standard Bank has delivered record profits for its half year. The lender’s headline earnings grew by 33% to R15.3bn and it lifted its dividend for the period by 43%.
Standard Bank cited continued balance sheet and franchise growth.

Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Sim Tshabalala.

