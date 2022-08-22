×

Companies / Mining

Afrimat exits Northern Cape manganese right over condition not being met

Conditions for acquisition of the mining right in the northern part of the Kalahari manganese field were not met due to a water licence issue

22 August 2022 - 10:11 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 22 August 2022 - 19:22

Building materials and mining group Afrimat says it is pulling out of a deal it entered to buy the Gravenhage manganese mining right after all conditions were not met to finalise the deal.

The dispute revolves around a water use licence granted by the department of water & sanitation which “deviates materially” from that submitted to them by the sellers, Afrimat said in a Sens announcement on Monday. As a result, the agreement “shall not be of any force or effect”...

