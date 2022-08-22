Afrimat exits Northern Cape manganese right over condition not being met

The rand is steady after breaching the R17/$ level on Friday
The end of hardship, my foot!
Baloyi tells parliamentary committee members that protector expected to be bowed down to and called ‘madam’
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Francesca McDonagh gets promoted to COO amid a leadership overhaul under the new boss at the Swiss lender
Higher inflation expectations and depreciating currencies will fuel the need for continuing monetary tightening on the continent
Medical scheme says its position is so precarious it could be insolvent by year-end
Counteroffensive by Kyiv looks unlikely while Russians are slowed down by shortages
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi’s "Landings" exhibition dealt so tenderly with Black gymnasts denied rest, softness, sensitivity, grace, and more, in the pursuit of excellence on the competition floor
Building materials and mining group Afrimat says it is pulling out of a deal it entered to buy the Gravenhage manganese mining right after all conditions were not met to finalise the deal.
The dispute revolves around a water use licence granted by the department of water & sanitation which “deviates materially” from that submitted to them by the sellers, Afrimat said in a Sens announcement on Monday. As a result, the agreement “shall not be of any force or effect”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Afrimat exits Northern Cape manganese right over condition not being met
Conditions for acquisition of the mining right in the northern part of the Kalahari manganese field were not met due to a water licence issue
Building materials and mining group Afrimat says it is pulling out of a deal it entered to buy the Gravenhage manganese mining right after all conditions were not met to finalise the deal.
The dispute revolves around a water use licence granted by the department of water & sanitation which “deviates materially” from that submitted to them by the sellers, Afrimat said in a Sens announcement on Monday. As a result, the agreement “shall not be of any force or effect”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.