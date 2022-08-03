×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker on the buyout of SME-funder Retail Capital

Business Day TV spoke to Jonker after TymeBank announced a big push into business banking

03 August 2022 - 21:40
TymeBank's Coen Jonker. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
TymeBank's Coen Jonker. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

TymeBank is buying SME-funder Retail Capital to make a big push into business banking. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will allow TymeBank to to expand its offering to entrepreneurs to include working capital finance. Business Day TV spoke to TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker about the acquisition.

TymeBank takes on big rivals with new business offering

The bank will buy all of Retail Capital, which will bring expertise in funding small business
Companies
11 hours ago

PODCAST | How to raise capital for tech- backed businesses in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Alison Collier, MD at Endeavor SA; and Benji Meltzer, co-founder at Aerobotics
Companies
5 hours ago

TymeBank announces series of new executive appointments

New CEO Coen Jonker has bolstered his senior leadership team as the digital lender ramps up its growth ambitions
Companies
1 week ago

TymeBank shuffles its executive to make most of international growth

The fast-growing digital bank is about to launch in the Philippines and has applied for a licence in Pakistan
Companies
2 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.