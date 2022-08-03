Investors cheer better-than-expected figures from the manufacturing sector
Unrelenting strife and disarray means the government should do what it is elected to do: govern
Futana Tebele paints the suspended public protector as a hard worker and praises her for scaling down the case backlog
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Residents in the area say as many as 37 people were killed in the airstrike near the Togo border
The LIV golfers are seeking a court order to lift the PGA’s ‘anti-competitive’ suspensions
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
TymeBank is buying SME-funder Retail Capital to make a big push into business banking. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will allow TymeBank to to expand its offering to entrepreneurs to include working capital finance. Business Day TV spoke to TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker about the acquisition.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker on the buyout of SME-funder Retail Capital
Business Day TV spoke to Jonker after TymeBank announced a big push into business banking
