PODCAST | How to raise capital for tech- backed businesses in SA

Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
It’s time to stop talking and get the renewable energy machine rolling
The trade union will not accept an offer made by the Fuel Retailers Association and is now mobilising members for a ‘national strike’
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The delivery service, which is exploring a partnership or sale for Grubhub, has announced staff cuts in France and plans to scale back spending
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Peace plan is at risk if there are any more executions, warns chair of the regional grouping
The roles of Mark Boucher, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Kershav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock should be celebrated
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
Raising capital for technology-backed businesses in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alison Collier, MD at Endeavor SA; and Benji Meltzer, co-founder at Aerobotics.
The discussion focuses on the dynamics of raising capital for both venture capital (VC) firms and start-ups.
Join the discussion:
US-based venture firm Endeavor Catalyst recently raised $290m to invest in startup businesses across the world.
As part of the effort, the fund has backed eight SA businesses: Aerobotics, Clickatell, Entersekt, Go1, MFS Africa, Ozow, SweepSouth and TymeBank. More than half of these investments have been made in the past 12 months.
Collier details Endeavor’s investment thesis for SA, explaining how the firm chooses which companies to invest in and how relationships tend to be extended beyond the writing of a cheque.
Africa is now one of the fastest growing VC markets globally, growing 200% per year, but SA’s piece is still only 0.15% of the global total for entrepreneurs.
Collier suggests ways that SA could attract larger sum to its shores, why such investment is so important to SA and which sectors Endeavor commonly invests in.
Meltzer, whose company has received a portion of Endeavor’s funds, explains Aerobotics’ business model, what it has taken to steer the business to where it is today, the funding journey for Aerobotics over the years, and thoughts around the difficulty of raising capital for local startups.
Topics of discussion include Endeavor SA’s investment strategy; Aerobotics’ business model; the challenges faced by technology start-ups in raising capital; ways in which SA can attract higher levels of investment; and which sectors are currently most attractive for investment.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | How to raise capital for tech- backed businesses in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Alison Collier, MD at Endeavor SA; and Benji Meltzer, co-founder at Aerobotics
Raising capital for technology-backed businesses in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alison Collier, MD at Endeavor SA; and Benji Meltzer, co-founder at Aerobotics.
The discussion focuses on the dynamics of raising capital for both venture capital (VC) firms and start-ups.
Join the discussion:
US-based venture firm Endeavor Catalyst recently raised $290m to invest in startup businesses across the world.
As part of the effort, the fund has backed eight SA businesses: Aerobotics, Clickatell, Entersekt, Go1, MFS Africa, Ozow, SweepSouth and TymeBank. More than half of these investments have been made in the past 12 months.
Collier details Endeavor’s investment thesis for SA, explaining how the firm chooses which companies to invest in and how relationships tend to be extended beyond the writing of a cheque.
Africa is now one of the fastest growing VC markets globally, growing 200% per year, but SA’s piece is still only 0.15% of the global total for entrepreneurs.
Collier suggests ways that SA could attract larger sum to its shores, why such investment is so important to SA and which sectors Endeavor commonly invests in.
Meltzer, whose company has received a portion of Endeavor’s funds, explains Aerobotics’ business model, what it has taken to steer the business to where it is today, the funding journey for Aerobotics over the years, and thoughts around the difficulty of raising capital for local startups.
Topics of discussion include Endeavor SA’s investment strategy; Aerobotics’ business model; the challenges faced by technology start-ups in raising capital; ways in which SA can attract higher levels of investment; and which sectors are currently most attractive for investment.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
PODCAST | Tech start-up is looking to on-board promising new talent
SA entrepreneurs on the world stage
PODCAST | SA’s new energy plan is not all doom and gloom, says analyst
GUGU LOURIE: Tech start-ups are unlocking digital value in agriculture
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.