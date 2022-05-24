Companies / Financial Services TymeBank shuffles its executive to make most of international growth The fast-growing digital bank is about to launch in the Philippines and has applied for a licence in Pakistan B L Premium

TymeBank, a fast-growing digital firm backed by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, has redeployed CEO Tauriq Keraan to oversee its international expansion.

The relative newcomer is making progress in the Philippines with the imminent launch of GOTyme Bank and submitted its application for a digital banking licence in Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022...