TymeBank shuffles its executive to make most of international growth
The fast-growing digital bank is about to launch in the Philippines and has applied for a licence in Pakistan
24 May 2022 - 20:14
TymeBank, a fast-growing digital firm backed by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, has redeployed CEO Tauriq Keraan to oversee its international expansion.
The relative newcomer is making progress in the Philippines with the imminent launch of GOTyme Bank and submitted its application for a digital banking licence in Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now