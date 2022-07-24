Reserve Bank gets flak for rate decision — but some call it the right move
With thousands of jobs on the line, the stakes are high for Tongaat Hulett’s restructuring plan, but a consortium of activist shareholders led by Artemis believes a September deadline for the turnaround project is too late.
Former executives, including ex-CEO Peter Staude and ex-CFO Murray Munro, who are alleged to have presided over a R3.5bn fraud that tipped the company into crisis, will be in the Durban Commercial Crime Court tomorrow for the state to serve them with an indictment. In a court appearance in February, Staude and Munro faced 24 charges, including fraud and racketeering...
Activist investors urge Tongaat to speed up restructuring plan
One proposal is to ask the nine banks that lent the company some R13bn to ‘take a haircut’
