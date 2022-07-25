×

Cashbuild flags double-digit revenue fall as DIY boom busts

The group expects revenue to fall 12% in its year to end-June, which is in line with its half-year result

25 July 2022 - 14:01 Karl Gernetzky

SA’s biggest building materials retailer, Cashbuild, has flagged a double-digit revenue fall for its half year to end-June, still feeling the pinch from July 2021’s riots and the fading effects of a Covid-19-inspired home improvement boom.

Group revenue in the fourth quarter was down 13% year on year, the retailer said in a brief trading update, despite selling inflation of 7.2%, while its 14 new stores contributed a percentage point of growth...

