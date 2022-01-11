Tongaat flags delay in its R450m claim against former directors
Former directors implicated in underhand practices as civil cases expected to begin in 2023
Tongaat Hulett says it will take another year before a court hearing of its R450m civil claims lawsuit against former directors implicated in underhanded accounting practices that brought the sugar maker to the brink. It is a setback for investors who have watched helplessly as billions of rand in shareholder equity has been wiped out.
There have been no prosecutions in connection with the allegations of white-collar fraud at Tongaat. That failure shines a harsh spotlight on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is under mounting pressure to prosecute alleged perpetrators of corruption under the state capture project, as well as other high-profile skulduggery involving former senior executives of companies such as Steinhoff and EOH...
