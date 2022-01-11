Companies / Land & Agriculture Tongaat flags delay in its R450m claim against former directors Former directors implicated in underhand practices as civil cases expected to begin in 2023 B L Premium

Tongaat Hulett says it will take another year before a court hearing of its R450m civil claims lawsuit against former directors implicated in underhanded accounting practices that brought the sugar maker to the brink. It is a setback for investors who have watched helplessly as billions of rand in shareholder equity has been wiped out.

There have been no prosecutions in connection with the allegations of white-collar fraud at Tongaat. That failure shines a harsh spotlight on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is under mounting pressure to prosecute alleged perpetrators of corruption under the state capture project, as well as other high-profile skulduggery involving former senior executives of companies such as Steinhoff and EOH...