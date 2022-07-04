×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Small cap stocks a bright spot in first half of 2022​

Business Day TV talks to Small Talk Daily Research’s Anthony Clark

04 July 2022 - 23:22
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept

Equity markets had a tough time during the first half of 2022 and neared record lows, but there have been some bright spots, one of them being JSE small cap stocks. During the first six months of the year the Small Cap index recorded a 4.2% jump, outperforming both the all share and mid cap indices. Business Day TV caught up with Small Talk Daily Research’s Anthony Clark for a look at his top small cap picks.

