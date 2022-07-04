NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Mothball electricity-guzzling smelters?
Business Day TV speaks to Renew-e’s Etienne Rübbers
04 July 2022 - 23:11
SA’s energy woes have intensified and Etienne Rübbers, co-founder of Renew-e, a developer of renewable energy and gas projects, has suggested the government should mothball two of South32’s smelters to provide headroom to work on electricity supply. Business Day TV unpacked the idea with Renew-e’s Etienne Rübbers for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.