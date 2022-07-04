×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Mothball electricity-guzzling smelters?​

Business Day TV speaks to Renew-e’s Etienne Rübbers

04 July 2022 - 23:11
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD

SA’s energy woes have intensified and Etienne Rübbers, co-founder of Renew-e, a developer of renewable energy and gas projects, has suggested the government should mothball two of South32’s smelters to provide headroom to work on electricity supply. Business Day TV unpacked the idea with Renew-e’s Etienne Rübbers for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MICHAEL AVERY: Here’s an idea: mothball electricity-guzzling smelters

Paying South32 to shut Hillside and Mozal plants would allow Eskom to reduce two stages of load-shedding
Opinion
1 day ago

Brace for harsh power cuts this week in wake of strike

Eskom aims to reduce cuts to stage 2 by weekend but recovery from strike may take weeks
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Unpacking Eskom’s wage and load-shedding crisis

Business Day TV talks to energy analyst Ted Blom and the national spokesperson of Numsa, Phakamile Majola-Hlubi
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Storm clouds gather on ...
Economy
2.
Policy uncertainty at its highest level since 2016
Economy
3.
WATCH: Mothball electricity-guzzling smelters?​
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA’s fiscal stimulus package ...
Economy
5.
Credit extension lifts reflecting firm demand by ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.