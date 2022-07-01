NEWS LEADER
Watch: Manufacturing sector takes a knock in June
Business Day TV talks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
01 July 2022 - 20:16
A worker handles a utility hole cover during the production at the Hinode Ltd. factory in Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Hinode, headquartered in Fukuoka, develops, manufactures, and sells gray and ductile iron castings for utility hole covers of water channels. Picture: KIYOSHI OTA/BLOOMBERG
Manufacturing activity in SA has been under pressure as the sector continues to battle with supply chain disruptions and load-shedding.
The impact has been reflected in the Absa’s PMI data for June, which shows a decline to 52.2 points from 54.8 points previously.
Business Day TV unpacked the data in greater detail with Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke.
