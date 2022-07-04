×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: State of retail in the nation

Michael Avery speaks to Jon-Jon Emary, Chris Gilmour and Mongezi Mtati

04 July 2022 - 16:01 Bsuiness Day TV
Rising food prices are one of the drivers of consumer inflation, which alongside high interest rates and increasing fuel prices is denting consumer confidence in all income groups. Picture: 123RF/STOKKETE
Rising food prices are one of the drivers of consumer inflation, which alongside high interest rates and increasing fuel prices is denting consumer confidence in all income groups. Picture: 123RF/STOKKETE

Following last week’s pre-close update from Hyprop, a few analysts have turned a little more bullish on the consumer as it disclosed that footfall was back to pre-pandemic levels. With masks now a thing of the past, there is some emerging optimism. But that needs to be tempered against last week’s three-decade- low consumer confidence number.

To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Jon-Jon Emary, retail strategy lead at NielsenIQ Retail; Chris Gilmour, independent analyst, and Mongezi Mtati, brand strategist at Rogerwilco

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Potential investors line up to keep Tiger Brand’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Growthpoint’s diesel-guzzling offices battle a ...
Companies / Property
3.
Mobile operators count the costs of daily power ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
FNB sees spike in customer demand for global ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
GM overtakes Toyota in US sales amid supply ...
Companies / Trade & Industry

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.