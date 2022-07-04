BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: State of retail in the nation
Michael Avery speaks to Jon-Jon Emary, Chris Gilmour and Mongezi Mtati
04 July 2022 - 16:01
Following last week’s pre-close update from Hyprop, a few analysts have turned a little more bullish on the consumer as it disclosed that footfall was back to pre-pandemic levels. With masks now a thing of the past, there is some emerging optimism. But that needs to be tempered against last week’s three-decade- low consumer confidence number.
To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Jon-Jon Emary, retail strategy lead at NielsenIQ Retail; Chris Gilmour, independent analyst, and Mongezi Mtati, brand strategist at Rogerwilco
