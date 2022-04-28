×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor issues upbeat profit guidance

Company expects headline earnings to rise in the six months to end of March

BL Premium
28 April 2022 - 19:14 Nico Gous

Pepkor is expecting a rise of ore than a fifth in half-year profit as budget-conscious shoppers flock to its discount chains such as Pep and Ackermans. 

The company said in a trading statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share, the primary measure of profit that strips out certain one-off, non-trading items, is expected to leap 22.3%-31.9% in the six months to the end of March from 71.3c a year earlier to 87.2c-94.1c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now