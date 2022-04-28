Companies / Retail & Consumer Pepkor issues upbeat profit guidance Company expects headline earnings to rise in the six months to end of March B L Premium

Pepkor is expecting a rise of ore than a fifth in half-year profit as budget-conscious shoppers flock to its discount chains such as Pep and Ackermans.

The company said in a trading statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share, the primary measure of profit that strips out certain one-off, non-trading items, is expected to leap 22.3%-31.9% in the six months to the end of March from 71.3c a year earlier to 87.2c-94.1c...