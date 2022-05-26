×

WATCH: Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood on profit hit

Business Day TV speaks to Wharton-Hood after the company reported a slump in half-year profit

26 May 2022 - 22:13
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Life Healthcare has reported a double-digit slump in half-year profit, with headline earnings per share coming in 12.7% lower. Despite the decline in earnings, the hospital group has decided to reward shareholders with a dividend of 15c per share, saying it remains upbeat about it future prospects. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Peter Wharton-Hood for more insight on the company’s performance.

