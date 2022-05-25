NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle explains drop in half-year earnings
Business Day TV spoke to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle
25 May 2022 - 22:37
Tiger Brands has posted a 2% drop in half-year headline earnings per share, saying its performance was affected by a particularly poor first quarter, driven by significant volume declines in Bakeries and a protracted strike at Snacks and Treats. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Noel Doyle.
