Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle explains drop in half-year earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle

25 May 2022 - 22:37
Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Tiger Brands has posted a 2% drop in half-year headline earnings per share, saying its performance was affected by a particularly poor first quarter, driven by significant volume declines in Bakeries and a protracted strike at Snacks and Treats. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Noel Doyle.

