NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Improved trading conditions give Nampak a boost
Business Day TV speaks to Nampak CEO Erik Smuts
26 May 2022 - 22:37
Improved trading conditions gave Nampak’s interim performance a boost. The packaging company has delivered a 24% rise in revenue and an 87% jump in profit for the period. Despite the gains the group has opted not to resume dividend payments. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Erik Smuts.
