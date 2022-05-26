×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Improved trading conditions give Nampak a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Nampak CEO Erik Smuts

26 May 2022 - 22:37
Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. Picture: SUPPLIED

Improved trading conditions gave Nampak’s interim performance a boost. The packaging company has delivered a 24% rise in revenue and an 87% jump in profit for the period. Despite the gains the group has opted not to resume dividend payments. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Erik Smuts.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle explains drop in half-year earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Tiger Brands' CEO Noel Doyle
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Will the crypto market bounce back?

Business Day TV talks to Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at Luno
Markets
38 minutes ago

WATCH: Vunani CEO Butana Khoza on group’s soaring profit

Business Day TV talks to Khoza after the diversified financial services group reported triple digit earnings growth
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane on lender’s return to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Bungane after the bank more than double its interim profit after tax
Companies
2 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Q&A with Richard Branson: We need to do ...
Companies
2.
Pick n Pay’s growth vision includes trimming ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Charles Savage has reason to be confident
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
Could Capitec lag its peers in 2022?
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
African Bank buys Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.