Pepkor expects prices to rise 10% due to inflation
27 May 2022 - 08:18
UPDATED 27 May 2022 - 18:23
Pepkor, owner of Pep, Ackermans and HiFi Corporation, says prices may rise by as much as 10% from August due to supply chain pressures, increased shipping costs and inflation, but that it also “re-engineers” products to make them more affordable.
The price hikes, expected across the clothing and furniture industry, come as SA consumers are struggling with soaring food, power and petrol costs and may be forced to cut back on discretionary spending. ..
