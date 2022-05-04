NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Equites Property Fund boosted by resilient markets in SA and the UK
Business Day TV spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan
04 May 2022 - 22:17
Equites Property Fund has described its annual performance as “exceptional”. The firm has reported a near 8% rise in net asset value per share and has upped its annual distribution per share by 5.2%, as it managed to retain tenants by keeping its vacancy rates low. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan for more detail on the results.
