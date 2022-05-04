×

WATCH: Equites Property Fund boosted by resilient markets in SA and the UK

Business Day TV spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan

04 May 2022 - 22:17
Equites’ SA tenants include household brand names such as Woolworths, Checkers, TFG and Puma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Equites Property Fund has described its annual performance as “exceptional”. The firm has reported a near 8% rise in net asset value per share and has upped its annual distribution per share by 5.2%, as it managed to retain tenants by keeping its vacancy rates low. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan for more detail on the results.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

