NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA factory activity hit by KZN floods
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
03 May 2022 - 21:07
Business activity, new sales orders and export sales in the manufacturing sector are under pressure as a result of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal. The impact is reflected in Absa’s PMI data for April, which shows a decline to 50.7 points from 60 points previously — a level last seen in July last year. Business Day TV unpacked the data in greater detail with Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa.
