×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CMH delivers profit jump

Business Day TV talks to CEO Jebb McIntosh

03 May 2022 - 20:49
Jebb McIntosh, CEO and co-founder of CMH. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE
Jebb McIntosh, CEO and co-founder of CMH. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE

Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) has delivered a strong annual performance. The vehicle dealership owner’s revenue grew 30% during the period and its headline earnings per share more than doubled, supported by cost-cutting measures. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s results with CEO Jebb McIntosh.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Clicks delivers a healthy set of interim results

Business Day TV talks to Click CEO Bertina Engelbrecht
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Thematic investing — the world is not enough

Michael Avery talks to Martyn Briggs, director of thematic investing at Bank of America Securities
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: How markets reacted to Musk’s Twitter deal

Business Day TV discuss the market's response to the move with Anchor Capital investment analyst Henry Biddlecomb
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Farewell to Anglo’s ‘rocket man’

Michael Avery talks to Mark Cutifani, former CEO of Anglo American
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Proactive’ EOH chuffed about praise from Zondo ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with ...
Companies
3.
Moody’s give Sibanye-Stillwater a ratings upgrade
Companies / Mining
4.
FirstRand issues first sustainability bonds for ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ardagh’s R10bn acquisition of Consol gets green ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.