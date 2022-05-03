NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CMH delivers profit jump
Business Day TV talks to CEO Jebb McIntosh
03 May 2022 - 20:49
Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) has delivered a strong annual performance. The vehicle dealership owner’s revenue grew 30% during the period and its headline earnings per share more than doubled, supported by cost-cutting measures. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s results with CEO Jebb McIntosh.
