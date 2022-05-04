NEWS LEADER
WATCH: May the 4th be with you — an investment case for Disney
Business Day TV talks to investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Henry Biddlecombe
04 May 2022 - 20:46
It has been 10 years since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the studio that produced Star Wars, and the Star Wars franchise remains a force to be reckoned with as the brand is estimated to be worth $68bn. Business Day TV spoke to investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Henry Biddlecombe, for more on the investment case for Disney and the strength of the Star Wars business.
