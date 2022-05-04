×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Serious intervention needed to fix capital markets

Michael Avery and guests discuss the existential crisis of SA's capital markets

04 May 2022 - 15:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

SA’s capital markets are in a state of existential crisis. There is a global trend towards fewer listed companies with the rise of private markets, but in SA the delisting deluge is acute: 25 companies delisted from the JSE in 2021, with just seven new listings in the same period.

In 2022, we are heading towards that number again and we are midway into the second quarter. The flotation of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has been pushed out to the third quarter and would be the biggest on the JSE since at least 2016 and a major boost for the flagging index.

It’s a complex issue that requires us to correctly identify the root causes of the problems to address them swiftly and incentivise the role players to act accordingly if we are to turn things around for local investors, savers and pensioners. And it was a key issue during the JSE’s AGM, held on Tuesday.

Business Day TV spoke to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO of the JSE; Chris Logan of Opportune Investments; and David Holland of Fractal Value Advisors.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sanlam signs joint-venture deal with European ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with ...
Companies
3.
Moody’s give Sibanye-Stillwater a ratings upgrade
Companies / Mining
4.
CMH reports profit and earnings jump despite ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Anglo fails to secure permit to expand copper ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.