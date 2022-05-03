×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Global private equity market remains strong in 2022

Business Day TV talks to RMB Venture’s co-head, Andrew Aitken

03 May 2022 - 21:05
Picture: 123RF/ROMAN MOTIZOV
Picture: 123RF/ROMAN MOTIZOV

Global private equity inflows have shown no sign of decelerating. In 2021, firms accumulated $737bn in investor capital and analysts expect this trend to continue in 2022. Business Day TV caught up with RMB Venture’s co-head, Andrew Aitken, and discussed whether the trend is also playing out in SA.​

