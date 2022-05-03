NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Global private equity market remains strong in 2022
Business Day TV talks to RMB Venture’s co-head, Andrew Aitken
03 May 2022 - 21:05
Global private equity inflows have shown no sign of decelerating. In 2021, firms accumulated $737bn in investor capital and analysts expect this trend to continue in 2022. Business Day TV caught up with RMB Venture’s co-head, Andrew Aitken, and discussed whether the trend is also playing out in SA.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.