WATCH: Rand recovers from near 5-month low
Business Day TV talks to TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers
04 May 2022 - 20:36
The rand has recovered from a near five-month low, as investors await the Fed’s policy announcement. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the currency scene with TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers.
