WATCH: Rand recovers from near 5-month low

Business Day TV talks to TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers

04 May 2022 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/PPART
Picture: 123RF/PPART

The rand has recovered from a near five-month low, as investors await the Fed’s policy announcement. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the currency scene with TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers.

