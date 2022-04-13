NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Supply-chain troubles and pandemic take their toll on Zeder
Business Day TV talks to Zeder CEO Johan le Roux
13 April 2022 - 21:19
Supply chain issues and the impact of the pandemic weighed on Zeder’s annual profit, with a 67% slump on that end. The agribusiness-focused investment holding group has, however, posted a 31.2% increase in its headline earnings per share, supported by increased valuations of The Logistics Group and Kaap Agri. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Johan le Roux for more detail.
