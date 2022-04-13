Companies / Land & Agriculture Zeder warns of leap in food inflation Group says that, despite favourably soft commodity prices, cost pressures remain in energy and fertilisers

Johann le Roux, CEO of agribusiness-focused investment holding group Zeder Investments, has warned consumers to brace for rocketing food prices as input costs of fertiliser and fuel leap because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Le Roux, who has headed the Stellenbosch-based group since 2020, said that even though soft commodity prices were favourable, rising fuel costs, the war and sanctions on Russia, as well as continuing port challenges, would keep up significant pressure on agricultural inputs. These would have to be passed on to the consumer...