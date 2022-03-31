NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Workforce holds on to its dividend
Business Day TV speaks to Workforce Holdings CEO Ronny Katz
31 March 2022 - 21:09
Workforce Holdings has opted to hold on to its dividend for its 2021 year amid global uncertainty brought on by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For the year ended December, the firm posted a near 30% rise in revenue while core profit jumped 98%. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Ronny Katz.
