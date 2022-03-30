NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Famous Brands bets on plant-based dining market
Business Day TV discusses deal with Keith McLachlan, investment officer at Integral Asset Management
30 March 2022 - 22:03
Famous Brands is betting on the plant-based dining market. The branded food services franchiser has acquired a 51% stake in Lexi’s Healthy Eatery for an undisclosed amount, which gives it access to Lexi's franchise and central kitchen operations. Business Day TV discussed the deal with Keith McLachlan, investment officer at Integral Asset Management.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.