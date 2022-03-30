Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Famous Brands bets on plant-based dining market

Business Day TV discusses deal with Keith McLachlan, investment officer at Integral Asset Management

30 March 2022 - 22:03
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS

Famous Brands is betting on the plant-based dining market. The branded food services franchiser has acquired a 51% stake in Lexi’s Healthy Eatery for an undisclosed amount, which gives it access to Lexi's franchise and central kitchen operations. Business Day TV discussed the deal with Keith McLachlan, investment officer at Integral Asset Management.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Famous Brands acquires 51% stake in Lexi’s Healthy Eatery

Franchiser starts sustainability journey with a majority stake in its first plant-based offering
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: AdvTech reports double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV talks to AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Can SA tourism live again?

Michael Avery and guests discuss whether the tourism sector can truly live again post the pandemic era
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Brimstone resumes dividends as it swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey
Companies
22 hours ago

WATCH: Tiger Brands invests in plant-based food

Business Day TV speaks to  venture capital fund director Barati Mahloele
Companies
2 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa chooses insider Arrie Rautenbach as its ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Santam company secretary linked to 3Sixty Group ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Barclays divorce was Lucas-Bull’s ‘biggest ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Empty Trips digital freight platform kicks into ...
Companies
5.
Lessors of Russian aircraft lose hope amid ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.